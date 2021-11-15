Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$63.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$25.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,727,969.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

