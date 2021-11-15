Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Cfra

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cfra from C$210.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.56.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$181.42. The stock had a trading volume of 167,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$158.83 and a 52-week high of C$213.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$194.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

