Canandaigua National Corp Buys 166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $339.06 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

