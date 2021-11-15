Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

