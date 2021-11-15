Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $192.84 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

