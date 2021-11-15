Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.