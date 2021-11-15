Canandaigua National Corp Sells 11,765 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,098,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,431,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

