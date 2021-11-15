Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.14. 149,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,266. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

