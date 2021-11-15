Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Katapult in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

