Capital Advantage Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.01. 441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.94 and a fifty-two week high of $167.32.

