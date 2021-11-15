CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

