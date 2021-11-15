Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CRBU opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.