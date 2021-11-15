Carlisle Companies Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.14 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $240.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

