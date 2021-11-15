Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $239.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $240.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

