CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $30.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.62. 525,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.