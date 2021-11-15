Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,004 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.