Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $10.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $181,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 120.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.71. 2,390,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.71. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.