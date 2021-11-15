CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

