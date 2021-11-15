Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 2918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

