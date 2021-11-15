Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CYAD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 36,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.97. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

