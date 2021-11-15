CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.