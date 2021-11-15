Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 96,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 156,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,589,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

