Centric Wealth Management Buys 1,208 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,939. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.