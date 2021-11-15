Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Buys 234 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose bought 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kate Ringrose bought 283 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($195.96).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 65.92 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

