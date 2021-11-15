Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $85.59

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.59, but opened at $81.80. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1,238 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 24.88%. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,800. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

