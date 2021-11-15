Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.25. 2,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,594,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Several research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
