Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.25. 2,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,594,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CENX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,803,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

