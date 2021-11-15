CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.01.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.