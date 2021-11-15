CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Buys $22,280.00 in Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $22,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.22. 24,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18. CF Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

