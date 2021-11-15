CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.46.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. CGI has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

