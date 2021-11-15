ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s previous close.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

