Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,573 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,964 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 33,799.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $27.64 on Monday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $817.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

