Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.75 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of OPKO Health worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 121,823 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $1,254,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.