Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,868 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 58.6% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 71.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

