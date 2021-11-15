ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,229.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $138,229.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,506.86 or 0.99657518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00038453 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.00599457 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

