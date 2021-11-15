Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.06

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 9157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Get Chegg alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.