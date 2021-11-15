Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,871. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.