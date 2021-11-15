Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 150 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.