Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $52.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

