Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,532,000. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

