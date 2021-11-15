Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.