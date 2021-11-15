Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $192.84 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock worth $17,526,741. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

