Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

