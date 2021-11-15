Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,886.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,710.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,588.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,904.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

