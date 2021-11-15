Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,644 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

NYSE:GE opened at $107.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.