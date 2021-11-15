Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,606 shares during the period. DCP Midstream comprises approximately 3.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of DCP Midstream worth $74,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 318.37%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

