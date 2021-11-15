China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.