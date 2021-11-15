Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $89.25 Average PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 108,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

