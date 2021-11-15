CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

