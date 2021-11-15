CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.72. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

