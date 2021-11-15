CIBC Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$13.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price objective (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.47. The company has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

